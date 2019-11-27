How to watch Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh basketball game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 3-2; Pittsburgh 5-2
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers will square off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Pitt is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
Pitt has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, the Panthers took down K-State 63-59. Pitt got double-digit scores from four players: F Eric Hamilton (13), G Ryan Murphy (13), G Xavier Johnson (12), and G Justin Champagnie (12).
As for Northwestern, Northwestern can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were the clear victors by a 78-51 margin over the Bradley Braves. Among those leading the charge for Northwestern was G Pat Spencer, who had 23 points and eight assists.
Their wins bumped Pitt to 5-2 and Northwestern to 3-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
