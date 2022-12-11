Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Northwestern

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-4; Northwestern 6-2

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at home. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Northwestern has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Wildcats beat the Michigan State Spartans 70-63 last week. The top scorer for Northwestern was guard Boo Buie (20 points).

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Rice Owls two weeks ago, falling 70-62.

This next matchup looks promising for Northwestern, who are favored by a full 16.5 points. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

Northwestern is now 6-2 while the Panthers sit at 4-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats have only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Prairie View A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.