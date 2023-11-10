Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Dayton 1-0, Northwestern 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will be playing at home against the Dayton Flyers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Northwestern took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They came out on top against the Bearcats by a score of 72-61.

Northwestern's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Brooks Barnhizer, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Matthew Nicholson, who earned 5 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Dayton proved on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 63-47 victory over the Cougars.

Among those leading the charge was DaRon Holmes II, who earned 19 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Flyers, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Looking forward, Northwestern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They finished last season with a 19-12 record against the spread.

Northwestern skirted past Dayton 67-64 in their previous matchup back in December of 2016. Will Northwestern repeat their success, or does Dayton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northwestern is a 5-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.