Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Detroit 0-9, Northwestern 6-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Northwestern will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Detroit Titans at 2:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The timing is sure in Northwestern's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while Detroit has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Even though Northwestern has not done well against Purdue recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way last Friday. The Wildcats managed a 92-88 victory over the Boilermakers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:33 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 29-16 deficit.

Northwestern can attribute much of their success to Boo Buie, who scored 31 points along with 9 assists. Another player making a difference was Ty Berry, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Detroit last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Cardinals by a score of 68-65.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 6-1 and the Boilermakers to 7-1.

As mentioned, Northwestern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northwestern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 24-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.