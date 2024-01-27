Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Boston College 11-8, Notre Dame 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame does have the home-court advantage, but Boston College is expected to win by 2.5 points.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Hokies and fell 76-71. Boston College has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Devin McGlockton, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 73-61 to the Hurricanes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Notre Dame in their matchups with Miami: they've now lost three in a row.

The Eagles' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-8. As for the Fighting Irish, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've been averaging only 62.7 points per game. The only thing between Boston College and another offensive beatdown is Notre Dame. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Boston College didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Notre Dame when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 63-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston College since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston College is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Boston College has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.