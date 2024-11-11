Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Buffalo 2-0, Notre Dame 1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Friday, Buffalo earned an 87-78 win over Fredonia State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They blew past Stonehill, posting an 89-60 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27 in the Fighting Irish's favor.

Among those leading the charge was Braeden Shrewsberry, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points. What's more, he also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Matt Allocco was another key player, scoring ten points.

Notre Dame smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stonehill only pulled down seven.