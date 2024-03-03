Halftime Report

The last time Clemson and the Fighting Irish met, the game was decided by 23 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Clemson leads 34-31 over the Fighting Irish.

Clemson entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Notre Dame step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Clemson 20-8, Notre Dame 11-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.50

What to Know

Clemson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.1% better than the opposition, a fact Clemson proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 69-62 victory over the Panthers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. Schieffelin didn't help Clemson's cause all that much against the Seminoles on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Chase Hunter, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish earned a 70-65 victory over the Demon Deacons on Tuesday.

Markus Burton was nothing short of spectacular: he scored 31 points along with four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Carey Booth was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

The Tigers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Clemson just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 41% of their shots this season. Given Clemson's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Irish will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Clemson's way against the Fighting Irish when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the Tigers made off with a 87-64 victory. With Clemson ahead 48-29 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Clemson is a solid 6-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Clemson.