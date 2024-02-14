Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Georgia Tech 10-14, Notre Dame 8-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Notre Dame is 8-2 against the Yellow Jackets since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Georgia Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Notre Dame, who comes in off a win.

Notre Dame had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 74-66 victory over the Hokies on Saturday.

Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to Markus Burton, who scored 16 points along with eight assists and six steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Braeden Shrewsberry, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 79-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals.

Despite the defeat, Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of Miles Kelly, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kelly has scored all season.

The Fighting Irish's win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-16. As for the Yellow Jackets, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Notre Dame was able to grind out a solid win over the Yellow Jackets in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-68. Will Notre Dame repeat their success, or do the Yellow Jackets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Notre Dame has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.