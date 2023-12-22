Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Marist 7-2, Notre Dame 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes will head out on the road to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is crawling into this game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Marist will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Marist scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 76-52 margin over the Hawks. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-18.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame managed to keep up with The Citadel until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Fighting Irish ended up on the wrong side of a painful 65-45 walloping at the hands of the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Notre Dame has scored all season.

Despite the defeat, Notre Dame got a solid performance out of J.R. Konieczny, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for Notre Dame was Braeden Shrewsberry's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Notre Dame were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Red Foxes pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Fighting Irish, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Marist just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 39.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Marist's sizeable advantage in that area, Notre Dame will need to find a way to close that gap.