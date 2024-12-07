Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Syracuse 4-3, Notre Dame 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Notre Dame is heading back home. They and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Notre Dame is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They fell victim to a painful 69-48 defeat at the hands of Georgia on Tuesday. The matchup marked the Fighting Irish's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Notre Dame struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Syracuse suffered their biggest loss since February 3rd on Tuesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 96-70 bruising that Tennessee dished out on Tuesday. The Orange were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losing side was boosted by Elijah Moore, who went 8 for 12 en route to 24 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Notre Dame now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Syracuse, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Notre Dame has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Notre Dame couldn't quite finish off Syracuse in their previous matchup back in February and fell 88-85. Will Notre Dame have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Syracuse has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.