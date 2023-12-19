Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: The Citadel 6-5, Notre Dame 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.98

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Citadel unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. The contest between the Bulldogs and the Cougars wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 86-71 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The Citadel has struggled against Charleston recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame fought the good fight in their overtime game against Georgetown on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hoyas. Notre Dame didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Notre Dame saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Julian Roper II, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Notre Dame was J.R. Konieczny's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for the Fighting Irish, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

The Citadel is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 9.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

