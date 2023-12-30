Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Virginia 10-2, Notre Dame 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

Virginia is 8-2 against Notre Dame since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 22 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 79-44 win over the Bears. That looming 79-44 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Virginia yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was Reece Beekman, who scored 17 points along with seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Andrew Rohde, who scored ten points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They managed a 60-56 win over the Red Foxes. The victory was just what Notre Dame needed coming off of a 65-45 loss in their prior matchup.

Notre Dame's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Carey Booth, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds, and Markus Burton, who scored 21 points along with four steals.

The Cavaliers pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Fighting Irish, their win bumped their record up to 5-7.

Virginia skirted past Notre Dame 57-55 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Virginia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.