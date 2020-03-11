How to watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Boston College @ Notre Dame

Regular Season Records: Boston College 13-18; Notre Dame 19-12

Last Season Records: Notre Dame 14-19; Boston College 14-17

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are 1-9 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. BC and Notre Dame are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. The Eagles are limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

BC received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-62 to the Florida State Seminoles. Guard Derryck Thornton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was able to grind out a solid victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday, winning 64-56. Notre Dame guard T.J. Gibbs looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BC enters the contest with 14.7 takeaways on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Fighting Irish come into the matchup boasting the third fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.9. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame have won nine out of their last ten games against Boston College.