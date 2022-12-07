Who's Playing

Boston University @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Boston University 5-4; Notre Dame 6-2

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers' road trip will continue as they head to Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Boston University should still be feeling good after a victory, while Notre Dame will be looking to right the ship.

The Terriers didn't have too much trouble with the Merrimack Warriors on the road this past Friday as they won 68-54.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish entered their contest against the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Notre Dame was just a bucket short of a win and fell 62-61 to 'Cuse. Guard Dane Goodwin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points in addition to nine boards.

Boston University's win brought them up to 5-4 while Notre Dame's loss pulled them down to 6-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers enter the game with only 10.8 turnovers per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Fighting Irish are stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.