Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-2; Notre Dame 4-0

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons' road trip will continue as they head to Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Falcons will be looking to right the ship.

Bowling Green ended up a good deal behind the St. Bonaventure Bonnies when they played this past Saturday, losing 81-68. One thing holding Bowling Green back was the mediocre play of guard Kaden Metheny, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame escaped with a win this past Friday against the Lipscomb Bisons by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to guard Dane Goodwin, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five rebounds.

The Falcons are now 2-2 while the Fighting Irish sit at 4-0. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bowling Green has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Notre Dames have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.