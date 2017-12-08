How to watch Notre Dame vs. Delaware: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The Irish look to get back on track after losing two of their last three
After securing an incredible come-from-behind win over Wichita State in the Maui Invitational finals a mere two weeks ago, ninth-ranked Notre Dame has dropped two of its last three and is in desperate need of a bounce-back Saturday against unranked Delaware on the road.
The Irish's losses -- against Ball State and Michigan State -- bookend a blowout over St. Francis (NY) at home. They are now 1-1 on the road this season thus far and face a Blue Hens team in Newark that was pegged to be a lower-tier finisher in the Colonial this season.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
- LIVE stats: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: Notre Dame -15.5
- Prediction: Notre Dame's dropped two of its last three, including a stunner against Ball State earlier this week. But I think the Irish figure things out and get back in the win column here with a convincing win and cover the spread. Pick: Notre Dame -15.5
