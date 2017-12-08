How to watch Notre Dame vs. Delaware: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

The Irish look to get back on track after losing two of their last three

After securing an incredible come-from-behind win over Wichita State in the Maui Invitational finals a mere two weeks ago, ninth-ranked Notre Dame has dropped two of its last three and is in desperate need of a bounce-back Saturday against unranked Delaware on the road.

The Irish's losses -- against Ball State and Michigan State -- bookend a blowout over St. Francis (NY) at home. They are now 1-1 on the road this season thus far and face a Blue Hens team in Newark that was pegged to be a lower-tier finisher in the Colonial this season.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Notre Dame -15.5
  • Prediction: Notre Dame's dropped two of its last three, including a stunner against Ball State earlier this week. But I think the Irish figure things out and get back in the win column here with a convincing win and cover the spread. Pick: Notre Dame -15.5
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop