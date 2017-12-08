How to watch Notre Dame vs. Delaware: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

After securing an incredible come-from-behind win over Wichita State in the Maui Invitational finals a mere two weeks ago, ninth-ranked Notre Dame has dropped two of its last three and is in desperate need of a bounce-back Saturday against unranked Delaware on the road.

The Irish's losses -- against Ball State and Michigan State -- bookend a blowout over St. Francis (NY) at home. They are now 1-1 on the road this season thus far and face a Blue Hens team in Newark that was pegged to be a lower-tier finisher in the Colonial this season.

Viewing information

When: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET



Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware



TV: CBS Sports Network



LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

LIVE stats: GameTracker

Odds and analysis