Georgia Tech @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-7; Notre Dame 8-8

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets lost both of their matches to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last season on scores of 68-72 and 56-90, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between the Yellow Jackets and the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Georgia Tech falling 75-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Georgia Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Lance Terry, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame ended up a good deal behind the North Carolina Tar Heels when they played this past Saturday, losing 81-64. One thing holding Notre Dame back was the mediocre play of guard Cormac Ryan, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Georgia Tech is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Yellow Jackets are now 8-7 while the Fighting Irish sit at 8-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgia Tech is 51st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.7 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

The Fighting Irish are a 5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Notre Dame have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgia Tech.