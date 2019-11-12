How to watch Notre Dame vs. Howard: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Howard basketball game
Who's Playing
Notre Dame (home) vs. Howard (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 1-1; Howard 0-2
Last Season Records: Notre Dame 14-19; Howard 17-16
What to Know
Notre Dame's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Howard Bison at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Notre Dame and Howard will really light up the scoreboard.
Notre Dame simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Robert Morris Colonials 92-57. Five players on the Fighting Irish scored in the double digits: G Dane Goodwin(18), G T.J. Gibbs (15), G Robby Carmody (13), G Prentiss Hubb (13), and F John Mooney (10). Goodwin didn't help his team much against the North Carolina Tar Heels, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the George Washington Colonials took down Howard 76-62. The over/under? 138. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Saturday, where they covered a 21-point spread.
Notre Dame's win lifted them to 1-1 while Howard's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Fighting Irish can repeat their recent success or if the Bison bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Bison.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 28-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Memphis vs. Oregon odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Memphis vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis faces Oregon
Penny Hardaway's Tigers plan to use Wiseman, who has been called 'likely ineligible' by the...
-
5-star guard Thompson commits to Kansas
Thompson, a combo guard from Tulsa, commits to Kansas on CBS Sports HQ
-
Duke vs. Central Arkansas odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Central Arkansas vs Duke game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs Evansville odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Evansville game 10,000...
-
Appalachian St vs. ECU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Appalachian State vs. East Carolina...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...