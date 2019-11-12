How to watch Notre Dame vs. Howard: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Notre Dame (home) vs. Howard (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 1-1; Howard 0-2

Last Season Records: Notre Dame 14-19; Howard 17-16

What to Know

Notre Dame's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Howard Bison at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Notre Dame and Howard will really light up the scoreboard.

Notre Dame simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Robert Morris Colonials 92-57. Five players on the Fighting Irish scored in the double digits: G Dane Goodwin

(18), G T.J. Gibbs (15), G Robby Carmody (13), G Prentiss Hubb (13), and F John Mooney (10). Goodwin didn't help his team much against the North Carolina Tar Heels, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the George Washington Colonials took down Howard 76-62. The over/under? 138. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Saturday, where they covered a 21-point spread.

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 1-1 while Howard's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Fighting Irish can repeat their recent success or if the Bison bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Bison.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 28-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.