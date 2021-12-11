Who's Playing

No. 10 Kentucky @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Kentucky 7-1; Notre Dame 3-4

What to Know

After a seven-game homestand, the #10 Kentucky Wildcats will be on the road. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while Notre Dame will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UK didn't have too much trouble with the Southern Jaguars at home on Tuesday as they won 76-64. UK's forward Oscar Tshiebwe did his thing and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards in addition to four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tshiebwe has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Notre Dame and the Boston College Eagles last Friday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 73-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Fighting Irish back was the mediocre play of guard Blake Wesley, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

The Wildcats are now 7-1 while Notre Dame sits at 3-4. UK is 6-0 after wins this season, and Notre Dame is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.