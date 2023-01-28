Who's Playing

Louisville @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Louisville 2-18; Notre Dame 9-12

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals lost both of their matches to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last season on scores of 70-82 and 57-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Cardinals and Notre Dame will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

U of L came up short against the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday, falling 75-65. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: guard El Ellis (17), forward Jae'Lyn Withers (16), guard Mike James (15), and forward Sydney Curry (10).

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 85-82 to the NC State Wolfpack. The losing side was boosted by guard Cormac Ryan, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 19 points.

The losses put U of L at 2-18 and the Fighting Irish at 9-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals are stumbling into the contest with the 360th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.6 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won six out of their last ten games against Notre Dame.