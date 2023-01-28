Who's Playing

Louisville @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Louisville 2-18; Notre Dame 9-12

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET Jan. 28 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for Notre Dame as they fell 85-82 to the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by guard Cormac Ryan, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, U of L came up short against the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday, falling 75-65. The Cardinals got double-digit scores from four players: guard El Ellis (17), forward Jae'Lyn Withers (16), guard Mike James (15), and forward Sydney Curry (10).

The Fighting Irish are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Notre Dame is now 9-12 while U of L sits at 2-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Notre Dame is 362nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.8 on average. The Cardinals have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 360th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won six out of their last ten games against Notre Dame.