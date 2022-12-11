Who's Playing

Marquette @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Marquette 7-3; Notre Dame 7-2

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Marquette took down the Eagles 90-78. Among those leading the charge for Marquette was forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Boston University Terriers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 81-75 victory. Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to guard Cormac Ryan, who had 21 points in addition to five boards.

Marquette is now 7-3 while the Fighting Irish sit at 7-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season. Less enviably, Notre Dame has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.