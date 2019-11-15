How to watch Notre Dame vs. Marshall: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Marshall basketball game
Who's Playing
Notre Dame (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 2-1; Marshall 1-1
Last Season Records: Notre Dame 14-19; Marshall 19-14
What to Know
Notre Dame's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, Notre Dame took down the Howard Bison 79-50. Notre Dame's F John Mooney was one of the most active players for the team as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 boards in addition to five dimes.
Meanwhile, Marshall suffered a grim 96-70 defeat to the Toledo Rockets on Sunday.
This next contest looks promising for the Fighting Irish, who are favored by a full 19 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Marshall's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Notre Dame can repeat their recent success or if Marshall bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 19-point favorite against the Thundering Herd.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
