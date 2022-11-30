Who's Playing

No. 20 Michigan State @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Michigan State 5-2; Notre Dame 5-1

What to Know

The #20 Michigan State Spartans will square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 9:15 p.m. ET Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. MSU will be strutting in after a win while Notre Dame will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Portland Pilots typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Spartans proved too difficult a challenge. MSU escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Tyson Walker (16), guard Pierre Brooks (15), forward Joey Hauser (14), guard A.J. Hoggard (12), and center Mady Sissoko (11).

Meanwhile, the game between Notre Dame and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies last Friday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 63-51, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard JJ Starling had a rough evening: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spartans are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

MSU's victory brought them up to 5-2 while the Fighting Irish's defeat pulled them down to 5-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is stumbling into the contest with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan State have won both of the games they've played against Notre Dame in the last eight years.