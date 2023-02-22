Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Notre Dame

Current Records: North Carolina 16-11; Notre Dame 10-17

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-10 against the North Carolina Tar Heels since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Notre Dame and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Fighting Irish as they fell 57-55 to the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday. Forward Nate Laszewski put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels came up short against the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday, falling 77-69. Guard RJ Davis had a rough afternoon: he played for 40 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Notre Dame is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 7-19-1), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The losses put Notre Dame at 10-17 and UNC at 16-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Fighting Irish are stumbling into the contest with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, the Tar Heels enter the game with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in UNC's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Carolina have won ten out of their last 13 games against Notre Dame.