Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Pittsburgh 21-8; Notre Dame 10-19

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Pitt and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Panthers haven't won a matchup against Notre Dame since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Pitt strolled past the Syracuse Orange with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 99-82. Pitt got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Nelly Cummings out in front dropping a double-double on 14 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday, falling 66-58. Forward Ven-Allen Lubin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 21-8 while Notre Dame's defeat dropped them down to 10-19. We'll see if the Panthers can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Irish bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame have won seven out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.