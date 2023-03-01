Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Notre Dame
Current Records: Pittsburgh 21-8; Notre Dame 10-19
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Pitt and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Panthers haven't won a matchup against Notre Dame since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Pitt strolled past the Syracuse Orange with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 99-82. Pitt got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Nelly Cummings out in front dropping a double-double on 14 points and 13 assists.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday, falling 66-58. Forward Ven-Allen Lubin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 21-8 while Notre Dame's defeat dropped them down to 10-19. We'll see if the Panthers can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Irish bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Notre Dame have won seven out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Notre Dame 78 vs. Pittsburgh 54
- Dec 28, 2021 - Notre Dame 68 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Pittsburgh 58
- Feb 05, 2020 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Pittsburgh 72
- Mar 09, 2019 - Pittsburgh 56 vs. Notre Dame 53
- Mar 06, 2018 - Notre Dame 67 vs. Pittsburgh 64
- Feb 28, 2018 - Notre Dame 73 vs. Pittsburgh 56
- Dec 31, 2016 - Notre Dame 78 vs. Pittsburgh 77
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 86 vs. Notre Dame 82