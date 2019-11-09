How to watch Notre Dame vs. Robert Morris: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Notre Dame (home) vs. Robert Morris (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 0-1; Robert Morris 0-1

Last Season Records: Notre Dame 14-19; Robert Morris 17-16

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to Notre Dame's court at noon ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Robert Morris had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd, falling 67-60.

Notre Dame also just played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the North Carolina Tar Heels took down Notre Dame 76-65. One thing holding the Fighting Irish back was the mediocre play of F John Mooney, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 21-point favorite against the Colonials.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.