Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Youngstown State 2-0; Notre Dame 1-0

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Youngstown State will be seeking to avenge the 87-78 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 21 of 2015.

The Penguins had enough points to win and then some against the UT Martin Skyhawks this past Wednesday, taking their contest 90-72.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 victory over the Radford Highlanders this past Thursday. Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Youngstown State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Youngstown State to 2-0 and Notre Dame to 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Penguins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.