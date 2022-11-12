Who's Playing

Illinois State @ NW State

Current Records: Illinois State 1-1; NW State 1-1

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds are on the road again Saturday and play against the NW State Demons at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Prather Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Redbirds didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 54-49 victory.

Meanwhile, NW State had enough points to win and then some against the Ouachita Baptist Tigers on Thursday, taking their game 79-68.

Illinois State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Illinois State up to 1-1 and NW State to a reciprocal 1-1. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois State is 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.4 on average. On the other hand, the Demons enter the contest with 13.1 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give NW State the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redbirds are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.