Lamar @ NW State

Current Records: Lamar 6-15; NW State 13-8

The Lamar Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Lamar and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Prather Coliseum. NW State should still be riding high after a win, while the Cardinals will be looking to right the ship.

Lamar was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 62-57 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Meanwhile, NW State had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday, taking their matchup 82-63.

Lamar is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Lamar's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Cardinals are now 6-15 while the Demons sit at 13-8. NW State is 9-3 after wins this year, and Lamar is 4-10 after losses.

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

The Demons are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Lamar have won five out of their last six games against NW State.