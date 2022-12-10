Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ NW State
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 3-6; NW State 7-2
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are 6-2 against the NW State Demons since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe will head out on the road to face off against NW State at 4:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. The Warhawks won both of their matches against NW State last season (96-66 and 84-71) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Louisiana-Monroe simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Champion Christian Tigers at home 101-46.
Meanwhile, NW State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sunday, sneaking past 84-82.
Louisiana-Monroe is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Currently 2-4 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Demons are 7-1 ATS.
Their wins bumped the Warhawks to 3-6 and NW State to 7-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana-Monroe and NW State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Demons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe have won six out of their last eight games against NW State.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 84 vs. NW State 71
- Nov 22, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 96 vs. NW State 66
- Dec 06, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 92 vs. NW State 83
- Nov 26, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 77 vs. NW State 69
- Nov 27, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 80 vs. NW State 52
- Nov 21, 2017 - NW State 76 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 61
- Dec 17, 2016 - NW State 68 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Nov 19, 2015 - Louisiana-Monroe 80 vs. NW State 64