Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ NW State

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 7-6; NW State 8-5

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are 7-2 against the NW State Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Islanders and NW State will face off in a Southland battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Prather Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with NW State winning the first 90-76 at home and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi taking the second 83-76.

The stars were brightly shining for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in an 88-74 win over the Our Lady of the Lake Saints on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, NW State lost to the Texas A&M Aggies on the road by a decisive 64-52 margin. One thing holding the Demons back was the mediocre play of guard JaMonta Black, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes with 5-for-21 shooting.

The Islanders' victory brought them up to 7-6 while NW State's loss pulled them down to 8-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NW State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won seven out of their last nine games against NW State.