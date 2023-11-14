Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-0, Oakland 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

What to Know

Bowling Green has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Athletics Center Orena. Bowling Green might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers on Saturday.

Bowling Green and Arkansas State couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Falcons came out on top against the Red Wolves by a score of 81-75.

Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies came up short against the Fighting Illini on Friday and fell 64-53. Oakland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Trey Townsend put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Golden Grizzlies' victory pushed their record up to 0-2, while the Falcons' loss dropped theirs down to 2-0.

Bowling Green beat Oakland 87-82 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Does Bowling Green have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oakland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Oakland.