Bowling Green Falcons @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-0, Oakland 0-2

What to Know

Bowling Green has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Athletics Center Orena. Bowling Green will be strutting in after a victory while Oakland will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bowling Green and Arkansas State couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Falcons came out on top against the Red Wolves by a score of 81-75 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies came up short against the Fighting Illini on Friday and fell 64-53. Oakland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Trey Townsend, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Falcons' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Bowling Green is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

Bowling Green was able to grind out a solid victory over Oakland in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 87-82. Does Bowling Green have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oakland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Oakland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Bowling Green has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Oakland.