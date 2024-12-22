Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 9-1, Oakland 3-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will compete for holiday cheer at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Ramblers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.7 points per game this season.

Loyola Chi. took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They walked away with a 72-60 victory over Canisius.

Sheldon Edwards Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (four). Francis Nwaokorie was another key player, posting nine points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oakland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took a hard 92-75 fall against Clev. State.

Even though they lost, Oakland was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Loyola Chi. pushed their record up to 9-1 with the win, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Oakland, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Loyola Chi. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've been averaging only 62.7. The only thing between Loyola Chi. and another offensive beatdown is Oakland. Will they be able to keep them contained?