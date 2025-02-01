Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-12, Oakland 9-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $30.90
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Coming off a loss in a game the Norse were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
N. Kentucky is headed into Saturday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Thursday. They fell 68-57 to Detroit.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N. Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Oakland, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-54 win over Green Bay on Thursday. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Golden Grizzlies were the better team in the second half.
N. Kentucky's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Oakland, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-13 record this season.
Things could have been worse for N. Kentucky, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 68-53 loss to Oakland in their previous meeting back in January. Can N. Kentucky avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Oakland is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is 127.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
N. Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.
- Jan 11, 2025 - Oakland 68 vs. N. Kentucky 53
- Feb 08, 2024 - N. Kentucky 99 vs. Oakland 89
- Jan 10, 2024 - Oakland 70 vs. N. Kentucky 65
- Mar 02, 2023 - N. Kentucky 81 vs. Oakland 74
- Feb 25, 2023 - N. Kentucky 78 vs. Oakland 69
- Jan 06, 2023 - Oakland 64 vs. N. Kentucky 63
- Feb 20, 2022 - N. Kentucky 71 vs. Oakland 66
- Feb 04, 2022 - N. Kentucky 87 vs. Oakland 78
- Mar 08, 2021 - Oakland 69 vs. N. Kentucky 58
- Feb 06, 2020 - N. Kentucky 73 vs. Oakland 70