Halftime Report

A win for N. Kentucky would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 29-24 lead against Oakland.

If N. Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-8 in no time. On the other hand, Oakland will have to make due with a 9-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Kentucky 8-8, Oakland 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Kentucky is 8-2 against Oakland since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Athletics Center Orena. N. Kentucky has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

N. Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Clev. State on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 88-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, N. Kentucky were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Clev. State only pulled down 26 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oakland had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-73 victory over the Phoenix.

The Norse bumped their record down to 8-8 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

N. Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

N. Kentucky beat Oakland 81-74 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oakland is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.