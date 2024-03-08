Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oakland and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead PFW 38-27.

If Oakland keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-11 in no time. On the other hand, PFW will have to make due with a 21-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: PFW 20-11, Oakland 20-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OU Credit Union O'rena in a Horizon League postseason contest. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Golden Grizzlies earned a 75-70 victory over the Titans. The win was just what Oakland needed coming off of a 96-75 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, PFW waltzed into their match on Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They strolled past the Colonials with points to spare, taking the game 78-63.

PFW got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Quinton Morton-Robertson out in front who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Morton-Robertson didn't help PFW's cause all that much against Pittsburgh back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Eric Mulder, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 13 rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-11 record this season. As for the Mastodons, their win bumped their record up to 21-11.

Looking forward, Oakland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Oakland beat PFW 71-63 when the teams last played back in February. Does Oakland have another victory up their sleeve, or will PFW turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oakland is a 3.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 5 out of their last 9 games against PFW.