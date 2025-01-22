Who's Playing
PFW Mastodons @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Current Records: PFW 14-6, Oakland 8-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Mastodons come in on four and the Golden Grizzlies on three.
PFW is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 120-113 victory over Wright State on Wednesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, Oakland beat Detroit 65-59 on Saturday.
PFW has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Oakland, their win bumped their record up to 8-12.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: PFW has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 27.6% of their threes this season. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.
PFW is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.
Odds
Oakland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 143 points.
Series History
Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against PFW.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Oakland 75 vs. PFW 65
- Feb 14, 2024 - Oakland 71 vs. PFW 63
- Dec 02, 2023 - PFW 98 vs. Oakland 77
- Feb 02, 2023 - PFW 82 vs. Oakland 73
- Dec 03, 2022 - PFW 79 vs. Oakland 73
- Feb 24, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Oakland 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Oakland 76 vs. PFW 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. PFW 75
- Jan 29, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. PFW 66
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oakland 85 vs. PFW 71