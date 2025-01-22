Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: PFW 14-6, Oakland 8-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at OU Credit Union O'rena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Mastodons come in on four and the Golden Grizzlies on three.

PFW is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 120-113 victory over Wright State on Wednesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Oakland beat Detroit 65-59 on Saturday.

PFW has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Oakland, their win bumped their record up to 8-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: PFW has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 27.6% of their threes this season. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Oakland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against PFW.