Who's Playing
Wright State Raiders @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Current Records: Wright State 5-4, Oakland 2-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
Oakland is preparing for their first Horizon League matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Wright State Raiders will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at OU Credit Union O'rena. The Golden Grizzlies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
Oakland is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Toledo 85-52. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Golden Grizzlies as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Wright State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Sunday. They walked away with a 70-57 victory over Air Force on Saturday.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wright State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alex Huibregtse, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Huibregtse a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (85.7%). Another player making a difference was Brandon Noel, who went 10 for 15 en route to 23 points plus three steals.
Even though they won, Wright State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.
Oakland's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 2-4. As for Wright State, they pushed their record up to 5-4 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.
Going forward, Oakland is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Oakland is expected to win, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Oakland might still be hurting after the devastating 96-75 defeat they got from Wright State in their previous matchup back in February. Can Oakland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Oakland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.
- Feb 25, 2024 - Wright State 96 vs. Oakland 75
- Feb 10, 2024 - Oakland 74 vs. Wright State 60
- Feb 23, 2023 - Oakland 75 vs. Wright State 68
- Jan 08, 2023 - Oakland 75 vs. Wright State 73
- Mar 03, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 18, 2022 - Wright State 78 vs. Oakland 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. Oakland 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. Wright State 71
- Jan 01, 2021 - Wright State 90 vs. Oakland 51
- Feb 08, 2020 - Wright State 83 vs. Oakland 71