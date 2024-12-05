Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Wright State 5-4, Oakland 2-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Oakland is preparing for their first Horizon League matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Wright State Raiders will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at OU Credit Union O'rena. The Golden Grizzlies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Oakland is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Toledo 85-52. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Golden Grizzlies as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Wright State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Sunday. They walked away with a 70-57 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wright State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alex Huibregtse, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Huibregtse a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (85.7%). Another player making a difference was Brandon Noel, who went 10 for 15 en route to 23 points plus three steals.

Even though they won, Wright State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Oakland's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 2-4. As for Wright State, they pushed their record up to 5-4 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Going forward, Oakland is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Oakland is expected to win, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Oakland might still be hurting after the devastating 96-75 defeat they got from Wright State in their previous matchup back in February. Can Oakland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oakland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.