Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Oakland

Current Records: Bowling Green 1-0; Oakland 1-0

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Bowling Green Falcons at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Athletics Center Orena. The Golden Grizzlies have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Oakland took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 92-27 win over the Defiance Yellow Jackets.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-58 victory over the Air Force Falcons on Monday. Leon Ayers III (16 points) and Samari Curtis (14 points) were the top scorers for Bowling Green.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Oakland enters the contest with only 68.6 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Less enviably, Bowling Green is stumbling into the matchup with the 47th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 80.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Bowling Green.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Bowling Green have won two out of their last three games against Oakland.