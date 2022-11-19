Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Oakland

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-2; Oakland 1-3

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Golden Grizzlies have to be aching after a bruising 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets on Wednesday. Oakland was surely aware of their 13.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, EMU has to be hurting after a devastating 89-61 defeat at the hands of the Bradley Braves on Tuesday. Guard Noah Farrakhan just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Oakland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Oakland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put Oakland at 1-3 and the Eagles at 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Grizzlies are 21st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.3 on average. EMUs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oakland have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Michigan.