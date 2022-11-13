Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Oakland

Current Records: Oklahoma State 1-1; Oakland 1-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Athletics Center Orena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where Oakland won 56-55, we could be in for a big score.

The Cowboys were just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 61-60 to the Southern Illinois Salukis. Oklahoma State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Avery Anderson III (14), guard Bryce Thompson (14), guard Caleb Asberry (13), and forward Moussa Cisse (11).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Golden Grizzlies on Friday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 87-82 to the Bowling Green Falcons.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland and Oklahoma State both have one win in their last two games.