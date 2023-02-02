Who's Playing
PFW @ Oakland
Current Records: PFW 14-9; Oakland 9-14
What to Know
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Oakland and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Golden Grizzlies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-63 to the Robert Morris Colonials.
Meanwhile, PFW was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 79-74 to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Oakland is now 9-14 while PFW sits at 14-9. Oakland is 3-10 after losses this year, the Mastodons 8-0.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oakland have won four out of their last six games against PFW.
- Dec 03, 2022 - PFW 79 vs. Oakland 73
- Feb 24, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Oakland 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Oakland 76 vs. PFW 68
- Jan 30, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. PFW 75
- Jan 29, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. PFW 66
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oakland 85 vs. PFW 71