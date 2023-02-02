Who's Playing

PFW @ Oakland

Current Records: PFW 14-9; Oakland 9-14

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Oakland and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Golden Grizzlies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-63 to the Robert Morris Colonials.

Meanwhile, PFW was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 79-74 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Oakland is now 9-14 while PFW sits at 14-9. Oakland is 3-10 after losses this year, the Mastodons 8-0.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won four out of their last six games against PFW.

  • Dec 03, 2022 - PFW 79 vs. Oakland 73
  • Feb 24, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Oakland 70
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Oakland 76 vs. PFW 68
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Oakland 82 vs. PFW 75
  • Jan 29, 2021 - Oakland 81 vs. PFW 66
  • Nov 10, 2017 - Oakland 85 vs. PFW 71