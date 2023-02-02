Who's Playing

PFW @ Oakland

Current Records: PFW 14-9; Oakland 9-14

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Oakland and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Golden Grizzlies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-63 to the Robert Morris Colonials.

Meanwhile, PFW was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 79-74 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Oakland is now 9-14 while PFW sits at 14-9. Oakland is 3-10 after losses this year, the Mastodons 8-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won four out of their last six games against PFW.