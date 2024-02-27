Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Akron 20-7, Ohio 15-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the Ohio Bobcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Zips were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Flashes, taking the game 83-70.

Enrique Freeman was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Mikal Dawson, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Ohio proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 80-59 margin over the Huskies. The win made it back-to-back wins for Ohio.

The Zips pushed their record up to 20-7 with that win, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

Akron was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bobcats when the teams last played back in January, winning 67-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.