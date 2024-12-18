Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Austin Peay 4-6, Ohio 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Austin Peay Governors will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Convocation Center. The timing is sure in the Bobcats' favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Governors have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Saturday, Ohio couldn't handle Marshall and fell 79-70.

Ohio's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of AJ Brown, who scored 22 points, and AJ Clayton, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Clayton also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay entered their game against S. Illinois on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Austin Peay fell 65-60 to S. Illinois.

The losing side was boosted by Sai Witt, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Tennessee back in November, so this was a nice turnaround.

Austin Peay struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Ohio's defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Austin Peay, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-6.

Looking ahead, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Ohio came up short against Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 71-67. Will Ohio have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Ohio is a big 12.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Ohio and Austin Peay both have 1 win in their last 2 games.