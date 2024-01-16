Who's Playing
Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ohio Bobcats
Current Records: Central Michigan 7-8, Ohio 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Ohio Bobcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Convocation Center. Central Michigan will be strutting in after a win while Ohio will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Central Michigan waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 77-62 victory over the Golden Flashes. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 24.8% better than the opposition, as Central Michigan's was.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 81-79. Ohio has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Chippewas' win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for the Bobcats, they bumped their record down to 7-9 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.
Central Michigan ended up a good deal behind Ohio in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 76-59. Can Central Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Ohio 76 vs. Central Michigan 59
- Jan 21, 2023 - Ohio 96 vs. Central Michigan 68
- Feb 22, 2022 - Ohio 76 vs. Central Michigan 50
- Feb 10, 2022 - Ohio 81 vs. Central Michigan 72
- Feb 02, 2021 - Ohio 83 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Mar 09, 2020 - Ohio 85 vs. Central Michigan 65
- Feb 18, 2020 - Ohio 77 vs. Central Michigan 69
- Feb 16, 2019 - Central Michigan 87 vs. Ohio 80
- Feb 03, 2018 - Central Michigan 101 vs. Ohio 98
- Jan 02, 2018 - Central Michigan 75 vs. Ohio 50