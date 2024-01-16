Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Central Michigan 7-8, Ohio 7-9

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Ohio Bobcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Convocation Center. Central Michigan will be strutting in after a win while Ohio will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Central Michigan waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 77-62 victory over the Golden Flashes. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 24.8% better than the opposition, as Central Michigan's was.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 81-79. Ohio has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Chippewas' win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for the Bobcats, they bumped their record down to 7-9 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Central Michigan ended up a good deal behind Ohio in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 76-59. Can Central Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.