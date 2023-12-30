Halftime Report

Ohio is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against Davidson.

If Ohio keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, Davidson will have to make due with a 9-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Davidson 9-3, Ohio 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Davidson Wildcats will round out the year against one another at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Ohio is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Ohio last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Governors. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Davidson waltzed into their game last Thursday with five straight wins but they left with six. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 62-59 victory from a begrudging Wildcatssquad.

Davidson can attribute much of their success to Grant Huffman, who scored 14 points along with five assists.

The Bobcats have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season. As for the Wildcats, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Davidson is a slight 1-point favorite against Ohio, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

