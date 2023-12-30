Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Davidson 9-3, Ohio 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

Davidson has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Davidson Wildcats and the Ohio Bobcats will round out the year against one another at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Ohio took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Davidson, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Wildcats narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Spartans 62-59. The overall outcome was as expected, but SC Upstate made it much more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Davidson can attribute much of their success to Grant Huffman, who scored 14 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 71-67 to the Governors. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138.5 point over/under.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 9-3 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.9 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Davidson haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.