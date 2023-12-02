Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Delaware 5-2, Ohio 4-2

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

After three games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. The Ohio Bobcats and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Convocation Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Ohio might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Sunday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.4% better than the opposition, a fact Ohio proved. They walked away with a 82-77 victory over the Bears.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shereef Mitchell, who scored 24 points along with 3 steals. Elmore James was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Delaware last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-71 to the Colonials. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 151.5 point over/under.

The losing side was boosted by Jyare Davis, who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything went Ohio's way against Delaware in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 as Ohio made off with a 95-76 victory. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Delaware have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.